Major projects backed in newest Orange budget, but challenges ahead

Funding is confirmed for multiple significant new projects and upgrades in Orange.
An overhaul of the Orange hockey field, completion of the sports stadium and new conservatorium, road repairs, new playground shade structures, and revamp of the Orange Function Centre are among plans greenlit in the new council budget.
Rate's will rise 4.7 per cent in the next financial year, significantly lower than many surrounding towns.
"It's a good budget, there's good things that are going on," Cr Steve Peterson told the Central Western Daily.
The deficit sits at $186,000; artificially low following sell off of several assets.
Cr Peterson has pushed for cost cutting to prevent the need for significant rate rises in the future.
"We can't do that forever ... I think it's important if we do spend, it should be offset from other areas in the budget," he said.
"Obviously ... in September I really hope any candidate might have a view that getting the balance back to surplus is a priority to avoid the risk of rises.
"So it's more I hope we recognise this as an issue now and maybe change the spending culture a little bit so that we avoid decisions for the future."
He believes all councils in NSW face challenges from the expectations placed on them by state government.
"There's definitely a structural issue in terms of the ability councils have to generate money versus responsibilities they need to spend it on," he said.
"But [we should] look at what we can do ourselves, and rather then just bleat about state government.
"I would hope that we would try to do what we can to control ourselves, as well as harassing government for a fairer distribution of resources or responsibilities."
He said major developments mean Orange will be an exciting place to be over the next 12 months.
"I think having a sports stadium will ... really will be a game changing for the city, and something completely new," he told the CWD.
"The Conservatorium is quite a big upgrade on what previously existed, and same with the Adventure Playground and the waterpark that will be out out there.
"We're in a good place at the moment. We have savings and not any imminent risk of crash rate variations."
