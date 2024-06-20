See who was in the audience of over 300 people who saw mentor Ben Crowe speak

More than 300 people congregated at the Orange Ex-Services Club to hear mentor and life coach Ben Crowe speak.
The event was hosted by Business Orange and Regional Development Central West for people throughout the region.
Ben Crowe is renowned for working with athletes such as Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott along with federal governments and business leaders.
People were taking notes as he shared some of his "counter intutitive principles" behind successful teams and leaders.
The event was photographed by Kirsten Cunningham.
Regional Development Australia and Business Orange thanked Orange City Toyota for being major sponsors of the event. Fleet Space Techonologies for being the silver sponsor and bronze sponsors Moore Nourishing Life, Quest Orange and Diesel and Blue Doggie Daycare.
