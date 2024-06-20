It's a short day not short on events

Hello!
What's happening?
Friday is the Winter Solstice and there's a lot happening happening to celebrate the last day of the year. Senior journalist Tanya Marschke has put together a comprehensive list of events including the Gosling Creek Solstice Swim, the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival, Wheel of the Year Circle, the Rowlee Solstice Dinner and the Macquariedale Organic Wines soup, sourdough and wine. Read the details here.
Tania Kernaghan and Jason Owen are hitting the stage at the Orange Ex-Services Club. Get your country fill on Friday during their Let Your Love Flow national tour. Tickets are $50. There's still some available.
Get your bounce on at the Tuff Nutterz in Orange this weekend. The Orange Showground will play host to Australia's biggest inflatable obstacle course, 300 metres long. You can book your tickets here.
The Orange Emus and Forbes rugby union teams will take to the field in support of the Torie Finnane Foundation on Saturday. The women's sides will take to the field for the main game at 3.45pm. You can get more details here.
What will the weather be doing?
It's going to be a cold one on Friday, with the first hint of snow predicted on Mount Canobolas. It will reach a top of eight degrees with a 40 per cent chance of less than a mil predicted. It's a bit warmer on Saturday with a mostly sunny nine degrees. On Sunday enjoy a warmer 12 degrees and mostly sunny.
