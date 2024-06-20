Cops catch alleged car thief halfway across state, nine months later

Police have charged a person they believe was linked to a car crime in the Central West nearly nine months ago.
Around 5am on Saturday, September 23, 2023, a Toyota Hilux was reported stolen from a property on Eulimore Road in Eugowra, roughly 75 kilometres from Orange.
Following extensive inquiries as part of an ongoing investigation, police attended Newcastle Police Station around 9.30am on Wednesday, June 19.
Officers spoke with a 30-year-old man who was on remand in the station, located some 500 kilometres from the alleged crime site in Eugowra.
The alleged suspect was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, as well as charged with larceny.
The male was refused bail and appeared at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, June 19, where he was given conditional bail.
He is scheduled to appear at Forbes Local Court on Tuesday, July 16.
