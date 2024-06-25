Ash is off to Paris to fulfil her Olympic dream: 'it feels surreal'

Applying to play a small part in the world's biggest and best sporting event came as a "no-brainer" for Orange's Ashlea Pritchard.
Digital information technology manager with OCTEC, Ms Pritchard will join 45,000 other volunteers from around the globe who are all giving their time, money and spirit to make a special mark on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The games will be held from July 26 to August 11, with the Orange representative is gearing up to be part of the event services team for hockey matches.
She'll be scanning tickets and helping crowd-goers with directions to their seats at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, northwest of Paris.
Having "always wanted" to volunteer at the Olympics, Ms Pritchard jumped at the application to get involved, saying she's looking forward to a "life-changing" and rare experience.
"For me, it's up there with hiking Machu Picchu," she said.
"It feels surreal that I'll be in Paris in a month, and every time I think about it, I come up with another thing that's going to contribute to the magic.
"Saying 'I have butterflies' would be an understatement and I don't know what to expect. I just know whatever happens, it's going to be great."
Ms Pritchard will have the privilege of being at one of the few venues - which was designed by late French architect, Louis Faure-Dujarric - to host the Games for a second time.
A century ago, it was the main site to stage the opening ceremony and athletics for the eighth Olympiad back in 1924.
For 2024, both the men's and women's tournaments will feature 12 teams all vying for gold, with a total of 384 athletes taking part.
This rich past and stirring present forms part of Ms Pritchard's overall excitement, with her list of highlights to include watching the Opening Ceremony "down the Seine in real life".
Every time I think about [the Games], I come up with another thing that's going to contribute to the magic.- Orange's Ashlea Pritchard on volunteering role at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics
Seeing her favourite sport in an arena holding roughly 16,000 spectators makes that register, as well as meeting people from all over the world, and contributing to the success of Paris 2024.
"The Olympics and Paralympics inspire a unique sense of community," she said.
"Volunteering creates community, and it's in my nature to give in this way. It's just a little different to baking for a fundraiser."
She also hopes to contribute some "Australian energy" to the mix and share in the fun with event-goers of the Games.
With Aussies well-known for their passion for sports, it's the whole sense of fellowship Ms Pritchard is also champing at the bit about.
"[Australian contenders] may perform best in the Olympic and Paralympic pool and athletics track, but this coming together of nations is more than being on the winners' podium," she said.
"It's about being at the top of one's game and competing with those at the highest of theirs, seeing past disadvantages and barriers, and competing in the spirit of unity.
"The fact there are athletes from the United States competing on the same platform as refugees is such a heart-warming example of what I love about the Olympics.
"It's the spirit of the Games."
In her two days off from Olympics volunteer duties, Ms Pritchard will capitalise on those 48-hours by heading to Lille and Nantes to watch basketball and soccer matches.
The fact there are athletes from the United States competing on the same platform as refugees is such a heart-warming example of what I love about the Olympics.- Orange's Ashlea Pritchard on the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics
She'll also make time to be a run-of-the-mill tourist in Paris, and get back to London to "catch up with old buddies" while she can.
Across the board, her confidence levels remain at an all-time high when it comes to thrilling projections for the anticipated trip.
"It's hard to know what to expect, thus what I'll gain," she said.
"I just know it's going to be exciting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.