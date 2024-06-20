Old conservatorium set to be demolished for new housing in Orange CBD

Orange Regional Conservatorium is set to be sold for demolition and redevelopment.
The 4218 square metre block at 73a Hill Street in the CBD is approved for construction of residential housing.
Expressions of interest are sought by Orange City Council for development plans.
"While the new Conservatorium and Planetarium is being built, it is time to prepare for the future use of this land," mayor Jason Hamling said in a statement on Thursday.
"This site has potential for a range of housing opportunities that could contribute to the social and economic development of the city.
"The location is exceptional, right in the city centre and is the perfect location for apartment buildings that would allow retirees or young adults to buy a home surrounded by cafes, restaurants and well connected to public transport."
Demolition of the existing building was approved by Orange City Council 2023.
Built in 1980 as a Plymouth Brethren Church, the site was converted to the conservatorium in 1996.
It will be replaced by the new Conservatorium and Planetarium, due to open on August 14, 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.