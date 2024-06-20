Warning: obey the limit or cop a fine as new parking patrol ramps up

Operators patrolling a privately-owned car park in Orange's central business district have issued a warning to the public - abide by the site's time limits or cop a fine.
Shoppers who use the underground car park of the Orange City Centre via Kite Street are being urged not to exceed the three-hour maximum parking window.
Orange City Council's army of parking inspectors will man the underground parking lot, which is owned by Marvasti Security.
Welcoming the new agreement, the city of Orange traffic committee chair, councillor Tony Mileto believes shoppers being urged to stay within time limits or face the consequences, isn't unreasonable.
"From time to time, there's criticism of parking fines, but as fines go, this is one of the easiest to avoid [because] the time-limits are clearly marked," Cr Mileto said.
"[The new agreement] makes sense and could overcome any potential confusion if shoppers know that patrols are happening wherever they choose to park.
"Simply make sure you leave before the time is up."
Council staff already conduct parking patrols in a number of privately-owned car parks around Orange's CBD.
These sites include The Village on Summer Street, ALDI along Peisley Street, Kmart Orange and other central car parks and council-owned sites within the colour city.
"The Orange City Centre parking station was one of the few that council didn't patrol," Cr Mileto said.
"By signing an agreement to have council officers make patrols there, the centre operators are saying they want to see more turnover, and to see the available parking spaces shared more between the shoppers who want to park there.
"The owners of the car parks set the time-limits; and council parking officers enforce the rules."
Cr Mileto said there are "still many streets" nearby without timing limits for those to park their cars who are then willing to walk to the shopping centre.
