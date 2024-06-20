Workers' quick thinking helps extinguish blaze while 40 people evacuate building

FORTY staff members were evacuated from a Central West site after sparks from a grinding booth ignited in the filter system in the building.
A spokesperson from the Bathurst Fire Station confirmed that one crew from Bathurst, and one crew from the Kelso Fire Station were called to the scene at the Railway Workshops on Alpha Street, at approximately 7:50am on Thursday, June 20, after being alerted to the blaze.
Upon their arrival at around 8:00am, they discovered that staff from the Railway Workshops had performed an initial fire attack to ensure that the fire was under control.
Following this, all forty members of staff on site were evacuated from the building.
The spokesperson from Bathurst Fire Station commended the quick work of the staff at the workshops.
"Their procedures all worked really well. The staff who were working did some initial fire attack and then our crews went in with breathing apparatus and extinguished the remainder," they said.
The spokesperson confirmed that the fire was extinguished almost immediately after the crews attended the incident.
Both crews were able to leave the scene at approximately 8:30am after overhaul efforts were performed, which ensured the blaze was fully extinguished and that the building was safe.
