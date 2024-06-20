Cash, car and dirt bike stolen in late-night crime spree in 'safe area of Orange'

Residents living in a "safe area of Orange" have fallen victims to a late-night crime spree.
Jasmine Ibbotson lives in The Snowy Way and woke on the morning of June 20 to find her car had been broken into and cash stolen.
"Everything had been gone through, unfortunately," she said.
"They weren't after groceries because I had a bag of non-perishable food in the car and my children's toys. But they took the cash."
She wasn't the only victim that night.
A neighbour living in the nearby street of Grace Rise had her car stolen, while a mum living in nearby Icely Road had her son's 50cc bike taken.
" I have just noticed the crime increasing in Orange and it appears they juveniles get away with it with the systems in place," Ms Ibbotson added.
"Because cash isn't something you can't get back because you cannot prove it's yours, there's not much I can do.
"People don't know respect of people's belongings or earning their money."
NSW Police confirmed they were called at about 3.15am on Thursday to The Snowy Way and Grace Rise.
No arrests have been made.
MS Ibbotson said the whole experience was "scary".
"It's extremely concerning," she added.
"The Snowy Way is (usually) a safe area of Orange, so it feels like you can't be safe anywhere in Orange, particularly with the recent daylight assaults too."
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.