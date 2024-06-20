Cup Corner: CYMS duo makes late switch as finals push heats up for clubs

Following a well-deserved week off for the players in Woodbridge Cup, action returned for round nine as we begin the home stretch towards finals.
As always there were some eye-opening results and plenty to dissect so let's get into it, starting with one club adding to their player stocks ahead of finals.
Orange United Warriors had a slow start to the 2024 season but coach Willie Wright says he's seen enough in their past two games to believe they have more to give.
"Cowra is the benchmark and we played them at home and they beat us by six points so we do have it in us," he said.
"We can win games but it's discipline, unforced errors and just all that kind of stuff."
Wright will return to the field next week against Canowindra Tigers but he will be able to call upon two old faces for Saturday's clash with Manildra Rhinos at Wade Park.
Orange CYMS' duo Dion Jones and Will Cusack make their return to the Warriors and will be available for selection against the Rhinos.
"We've got those two guys back this week to finish the season off which will give us a big boost and a lot of confidence," he said.
"Dion wanted to come back because his brother [Dale] is the captain."
Young Canowindra Tigers player Colby Burling probably expected to be straight in the car and heading back home after his side's Youth League match against Blayney Bears on Sunday.
Instead he was on the highway to Sydney after suffering a broken jaw, undergoing surgery shortly after.
The good news is he's back on the mend and the Tigers faithful have rallied, selling out a '100 club' fundraiser for Burling and his family as he continues his recovery.
Hope to see you running around in 2025!
Anyone checking scores on Sunday evening might have had to do a double take when they saw Peak Hill Roosters mercy-rule Oberon Tigers.
Now the Roosters have been chugging along nicely so a win was always on the cards but 62-2 is an unbelievable result.
The reason? Oberon only had nine players make the trip to Lindner Oval.
Good on them for still turning up and taking to the field but it added to an already grim streak for Oberon after their strong start to the season.
They have now lost five in a row, conceding 60 in their past two fixtures, making for a huge game at home to Blayney Bears on Sunday who will likely still be on a high after breaking through their first win against Cargo Blue Heelers.
They weren't the only side who battled for numbers with Grenfell Goannas forfeiting to Trundle Boomers.
The club said it was due to a mix of work commitments, injuries and player suspension.
Let's hope it's just a blip with six rounds to play.
