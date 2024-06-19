Multi-million dollar hurdle for major project

Orange's multi-million dollar regional Conservatorium and Planetarium project has hit a hurdle.
Journalist Will Davis has the exclusive this morning.
There are a number of issues the project is facing, as its longest advocate, Rodney Somerville revealed, and he says tackling them now is the planetarium's best chance of completion on time, and in budget.
We also brought you the story on Wednesday of the proposed wind farm project near Mount Canobolas. That story proved very popular. You can contribute to the conversation here.
It followed news of the Coalition government's nuclear power station plan, which would see a nuclear power plant in the Central West. You can vote on our online poll here.
Catch-up: Check out part two of this week's out and about gallery - Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman have another busy weekend coming up with a plethora of winter solstice events on the calendar.
ICYMI: Snow! Tomorrow is set to be the coldest day of the year to date and there's a good chance Mount Canobolas will see some snow.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
