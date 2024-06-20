Arch rivals to etch new chapter in history books all in name of charity

Proud rugby clubs, Emus and Forbes have a rich rivalry. But this weekend's main game will look a little different than previous years.
This Saturday, Emus First XV women's side will take on Forbes as the main game for the day, a move the Orange club says will put the "spotlight" on the women and make some special commemorative jerseys shine too.
Emus is hosting its annual Torie Finnane Foundation round, which helps raise funds to improve maternity services in regional areas.
Emus player and midwife Ellen Cummins said there are typically more spectators at Endeavour Oval later on in the day, so shifting the women's game to the finale will mean more support.
"It's good to shine a bit of a light on the women this weekend because the team is going well and it would be great to have some support," Mrs Cummins said.
The women's game will kick-off at 3.45pm at Endeavour Oval.
The Emus' women will wear commemorative jerseys in support of the Torie Finnane Foundation. The club's men's First XV, too, will wear the special jerseys.
The foundation was founded in 2021 after Torie Finnane, a midwife in Orange, tragically lost her life just days after giving birth.
It was established by her friends, family and husband, Liam Finnane who is a member of the Emus club.
The charity helps to improve maternity services in regional areas by providing professional development opportunities to nurses and midwives.
"I'm really proud of Emus for supporting a cause like this," Mrs Cummins said.
"I think it's lovely because it's about supporting women and their families and it's very close to a lot of people's hearts."
Harry Cummins, who is a board member and current Emus player, said the women's team forms an essential part of the club.
He added the women's and men's commemorative jerseys will be auctioned in the clubhouse after the games - with funds from the auction going to the foundation.
The club has been supporting the foundation since 2022 and has previously held a charity game with the Emus' old boys, but decided to change it up this year.
"Because of their ageing bodies, we decided to change to the commemorative jerseys and keep it running that way to raise money," Mr Cummins said.
On the day there will be raffles, Torie's Champagne Bar, as well as the jersey auction to help raise funds for the foundation.
Forbes and Emus First XV men's game will take place at 2 pm.
