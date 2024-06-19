Who can make a late run for finals: your PMP club's mid-season report card

We've just ticked over halfway in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
In terms of drama and eye-opening scores, this season has certainly delivered so far.
We've decided to take a look at each club, starting on Wednesday with the top six, and give them a grade for their efforts.
A few weeks ago I said there looked to be nine finals contenders and Dubbo Macquarie would be the unlucky team to miss out.
Maybe I should learn to not write the Raiders off as they've shown they can match it with the best, beating Bathurst Panthers and being just minutes from victory against Orange CYMS.
Their foothold in the top eight isn't strong, just two points above ninth-placed Lithgow Workies, but if the Raiders are anything it's determined.
They tend to stick around with their biggest losing margin being 20 points against premiership favourites Mudgee Dragons.
Grade: B+
Signing of the season? Probably, Mitch Andrews is the definition of X-factor.
So sitting in eight place is probably not where Saints would have wanted to be at the halfway mark.
What will please coach Chris Osborne is the fact they have beaten the sides they should - Lithgow, Orange Hawks plus a handy win in the derby.
A 24-all draw against Forbes was a missed opportunity and the game against Wellington Cowboys still needs to be played but so far they haven't troubled the big hitters too much - losing 32-10 against Dubbo CYMS and 42-16 to Parkes Spacemen.
Grade: C
Poor Lithgow seems to face the same battle every year, investing in their outstanding juniors but having to say goodbye to them as they excel and move to Sydney.
Throw in the absence of big bucks and Workies have to do it the hard way.
They lost player-coach Jack Sullivan as well as talented youngsters Cooper and Tallan Egan in the off-season, just to rub salt into the wound.
But what coach Peter Morris has done has been remarkable. They have won two matches, including a gutsy win on the road against Wellington and went within a whisker of upsetting Parkes on Sunday.
Grade: A
Wellington was the feel-good story of 2023, defying expectations to make a great run to the semi-finals.
Their 2024 campaign has struggled to find momentum, their postponed fixture against Saints and points stripped not helping things as they sit at two and four.
In fact, they haven't won since round two and face a season-defining clash with Raiders at home on Sunday.
They still boast plenty of firepower, especially the returning Blake Ferguson, and should consider themselves a top eight side.
Some work to do.
Grade: D
The Tigers are a tricky one. It always looked like it was going to be a difficult year for Nyngan after a host of key players departed in the off-season, but we expected a little more from those in black and gold.
A narrow loss to Lithgow was a real chance that went begging and a victory over Orange Hawks remains the lone win for so far this season.
There has been plenty of promise shown by the young side in narrow losses to Wellington and Panthers but there have also been heavy defeats to Orange CYMS, Dubbo CYMS and Parkes.
Mixed results were the expectation but improvement is needed if they're to add to their win column.
Grade: C-
Hawks' preliminary final exploits of 2023 seem a lifetime ago.
The Two Blues have battled through the opening half of the season, winning just once against Lithgow in their first game.
They lost a lot of experience in the off-season which hasn't helped but after their shock loss at home to the Tigers, coach Shane Rodney called on his senior players to lift.
They were decent for much of the game against Forbes Magpies before leaking points late on in a 40-6 loss.
Scoring has been a big issue, just 104 points in seven starts.
Grade: D
