'It felt like losing our daughter': road to cancer-free one tough battle

It's every parent's worst nightmare. Watching on, helpless, as a child battles in hospital unable to walk, talk or eat.
Three years ago, the Yaroslavceffs faced that very nightmare.
Orange's Lara Yaroslavceff reverted from a vibrant four-year-old girl to barely functioning as she battled during treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.
One of the couple's four children, the unexpected turn remains one of the most haunting things Lara's mother and father, Stacey and Matt Yaroslavceff, have endured as parents.
"She was the most lively, joyful and bubbly little girl you could imagine, she loved to dance and she loved to sing," Mrs Yaroslavceff said.
"But she lost all of her hair, lost her ability to walk, she couldn't eat and she couldn't speak. It was like she went back to being like a newborn baby again.
"The treatment was so severe, because they had to kill off her entire immune system and all of her blood cells to start from scratch.
"It felt like losing our daughter. Even though we didn't physically lose her, it felt like we did.
"It was really hard."
Now, at the age of seven, Lara is once again thriving and has been dubbed completely cancer free.
The family's reasoning behind sharing more of their story is to share the gift of hope in light of Lara's Make-a-Wish dream being turned into a reality.
The initial discovery started with the young girl's preschool teachers relaying their observations to the family.
Mrs Yaroslavceff, 29, said Lara was described by staff as "very regularly tired" and unwilling to participate in class activities.
Taking her to the general practitioner for some routine blood tests, what happened next is something the child's mother still finds difficult to fathom.
"I took her to the [general practitioner] kind of expecting maybe she was anaemic or needed a top up of something," she said.
"The doctor called me six hours later and said she had leukaemia.
"After 24 hours, we were flown to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, and she started chemotherapy 48-hours later, within four days of being told she had [cancer].
"We were told it had a very high cure rate, but hearing that didn't help us at the time, it was still just really awful."
Due to visitor restrictions amid a global pandemic, Lara's parents would tag in and out to be with their child as she underwent intensive chemotherapy treatment.
The Yaroslavceff's would spend roughly nine months at the Sydney-based hospital, or a total of 248 nights, before returning home to Orange.
But during her admission, she'd had a central line "popped in her chest" to administer all of her medicine, meaning she couldn't be submerged in water.
For a "water baby" who loved anything swim-related, not being able to simply shower was a struggle for Lara, who'd been looking forward to a holiday on the Gold Coast prior to falling ill.
These realisations seemed to peak during one particular evening, where Mrs Yaroslavceff feared the worst for her daughter.
"There was one night in the hospital where things were pretty dire with her condition and I just thought 'I want to get her out of here and I want to make memories with her'," she said.
"I talked to her about what she would want to do if she could do anything, and she just said 'I want to go swimming'.
"Another mum on the ward said 'have you looked at Make-A-Wish?'"
Mrs Yaroslavceff applied for her wish that night beside her daughter's hospital bed.
Adding another 13 months of ongoing chemotherapy in Orange after nine months of treatment in Sydney, Lara was eventually able to go to school and "regain a lot of what she lost".
After a gruelling nearly two-year battle with cancer, she entered full remission.
Then, with COVID (mostly) out of the way and Lara feeling a lot stronger, the time eventually came when the family was flown by Make-A-Wish Australia to the sunny Queensland Gold Coast.
The Yaroslavceff clan explored Seaworld and Wet'n'Wild together, with Lara going on her "first big roller coaster".
But the family highlight was a private dolphin encounter.
"We were under the assumption that it was just going to be Lara that did it, but then we were all asked to go in, so that's a really fond memory that all of my kids have," Mrs Yaraslavceff said.
"For a long time, [the trip] gave us hope and the anticipation was probably the best thing for the kids, knowing that they were going to have something to look forward to."
Nowadays, it's all about enjoying the simple, run-of-the-mill days in Orange for the Yaroslavceff clan.
Lara's mum said the experience helped her to put different life happenings into perspective, understanding more now than she ever thought would be possible.
Any daily joy outweighs the difficult times.
"Especially when Lara was sick, because all I wished for was the 'mundane mum life' where I thought 'I'm never going to take that for granted again'," she said.
"When I have a hard day, I just remind myself that I wished for these days and I get over it, because you have to have hope when you have nothing else."
Mrs Yaroslavceff also spoke of her past views surrounding chronically ill children.
You have to have hope when you have nothing else.- Lara's mother, Stacey Yaroslavceff on having to pull through the hard times
She said these misconceptions were realistically readjusted, where she fully appreciates the value of charities like Make-a-Wish.
"I used to see kids with cancer on posters for things like Make-a-Wish thinking they always looked so happy," she said.
"I had this image in my head of kids with cancer just sitting in the hospital with The Wiggles singing at their bedside, and that it wasn't all bad.
"But then I got to see the other side of it, and I got to see what's really underneath those smiles."
For those who may be walking a similarly unlucky path, Mrs Yaroslavceff recommended a full embrace of any support on offer throughout the rocky journey.
She said spending $2 to buy a star and donate to the charity meant more than most could comprehend.
"I really see the difference that it will make to a family that has an ill child and those memories are so important, so if you can [donate], you should do it," she said.
"Because you don't think it's you until it is you."
