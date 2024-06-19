New wind farm proposed at Mount Canobolas near Orange

A new windfarm is proposed at Mount Canobolas on the outskirts of Orange.
The planned site would be built about 15 kilometres south of the Central Business District, within the state forest.
Promotional material viewed by the Central Western Daily says the turbines could power "up to" 106,000 homes.
If approved by the NSW Government, construction would likely begin in the early 2030s at the earliest.
The Australian subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola is behind the proposal.
"This would deliver significant economic investment across the region," a statement from the company said.
The approval process is expected to take at least six years.
"Each company will undertake extensive community consultation," a statement from Forestry Corporation NSW said.
"[They will] work with local communities to consider and address potential concerns around environmental impact, noise, landscape and visual impacts."
The proposal was raised with Orange City Council by CEO David Waddell on Tuesday night.
Iberdrola Australia is also behind the Flyers Creek Wind Farm near Blayney.
In 2023 a contractor working at the site was fined after illegally clearing an endangered Eucalyptus Canobolensis.
"Iberdrola deeply regrets the incident and took proactive steps to ensure that appropriate corrective actions were completed," Executive Chairman Ross Rolfe AO told the CWD at the time.
