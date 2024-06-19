Snow set to fall as city braces for coldest day of the year so far

Orange looks set to receive its first snow of winter this week.
The bureau of meteorology's MetEye forecasting data points to snowfall on Mount Canobolas around 10am on Friday morning, and will fall as low as 1100 metres.
Mount Canobolas sits at an elevation of 1395m, while most of Orange floats around 900m.
It will mark the region's first snowfall for winter, 2024. The bureau says there's around an 80 per cent chance of rain as well.
Friday's top temperature is expected to reach just 7 degrees as well, making for a freezing end to what has been a very wintry working week in Orange.
That top temperature will also mark Orange's coldest day of the year. Our previous coldest day-time temperature was a top of 8 degrees on June 12.
On Tuesday morning, thick fog blanketed parts of NSW with some areas still shrouded by fog and mist at lunchtime.
Weatherzone.com reports low overnight temperatures on Monday and sufficient atmospheric moisture combined to cause widespread fog over NSW on Tuesday morning.
At 6am on Tuesday, visibility had reduced to 100 metres in Orange.
The fog was so thick in some areas that it managed to limit the amount of heating on the ground, allowing fog and mist to linger through lunchtime, weatherzone.com indicated.
Earlier in June Orange marked three years since the city's best snowfall in 40 years, with the centre of town completely blanketed by snow.
As of lunchtime Wednesday, access to the top of Mount Canobolas remained open.
