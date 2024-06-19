Is the Orange planetarium on track for completion next year?

Completion of the new Orange planetarium could be delayed if council doesn't change course.
That's according to the project's longest advocate, Rodney Somerville.
"We need to talk about it now rather than later," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"Each planetarium is a bespoke thing, so we can't leave it until the month before it opens ... it's just not going to happen on time."
He fronted Orange City Council on Tuesday night to air his concerns about plans to put installation to tender.
"There are funding issues, some timing issues and a few other things," Mr Somerville said.
Orange Regional Conservatorium and Planetarium are due to open on August 14, 2025.
Councillors said they will push to ensure experts are consulted on the best path to ensuring completion.
"It'll be pretty embarrassing if we've got a planetarium there that isn't fitted out," mayor Jason Hamling said.
"We need to get onto this as soon as possible."
A spokesperson for Orange City Council said: "The project is on program and due for construction completion August 2025 (subject to weather) and then commissioning and opening later that year."
Mr Somerville has been pushing for construction of an Orange planetarium for about 20 years.
"Apart from food and wine, there's actually very little things for families to do in Orange ...if you have young kids you can't keep trotting them out to wineries and so on," he said.
"We thought having a planetarium here would actually provide another activity for families in particular and also there's the benefit to school kids.
"I think it increases the value of the city ... it can be difficult to entice sort of people out here.
"It's been a long journey ... the day it opens I will certainly be extremely excited."
