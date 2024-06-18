Funding for another Rainbow Festival approved by Orange City Council

Funding for another Rainbow Festival has been approved in Orange.
Emergency housing, Lords Place furniture and alcohol free zones were also raised this week at council.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers.
A deep dive into the budget approved on Tuesday night will be published this week.
Councillors earmarked $50,000 to host another Rainbow Festival in 2025, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.
How the money will be spent will be subject to creation of a new committee, following an amendment from Cr Tony Mileto.
"Inclusion is important. Inclusion is about welcoming people and sharing and learning from each other," he said.
"As a councillor, it's also my responsibly to ensure we're in a financially responsible position."
Marea Ruddy spoke in support of the event during the open forum.
"This funding is not just a financial commitment, it's a statement of our town's values," she said.
A push to explore creation of short-term emergency housing on public land was backed by representatives.
"I would like us to look at the land we have, and see if anything would be suitable," Cr Frances Kinghorne - who proposed the motion - said.
"We've talked about this a lot ... everyone knows its a problem.
"It's cold out there ... it's awful. We can't stand it any longer. It's time we do something."
Disused Lords Place furniture will be loaned to five Orange businesses and venues for public use.
These include the Uniting Church, Birdie Noshery, Blowes Real Estate, Orange Botanic Gardens and Huntley Berry Farm.
"I think it's great to see the distribution of these items ... it's just a fantastic way forward," deputy mayor Gerald Power said.
All councillors voted to reinstate alcohol-free zones across town.
Cr Jeff Whitton was not in attendance. The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for July 9, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.