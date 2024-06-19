The weird and wonderful winter solstice events on this weekend

The winter solstice is upon us and several events have been organised across the region to celebrate the shortest day and longest night of the year.
Some events will hark back to pagan days with the burning of a wicker man, which is a tradition going back to the ancient Celts.
Other events taking place will simply celebrate the cold.
The annual Solstice Swim is back on in Orange.
Swimmers will step into the icy water at Gosling Creek Reservoir on Friday to celebrate the shortest day of the year.
Some will run and dive in to embrace the chill while others tentatively walk in or run in then run straight back out screaming.
This year will be the eighth annual Solstice Swim at Gosling Creek and people are invited to go along for a dip between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.
The event is open and free for anyone to participate.
People will dress in mediaeval garb to celebrate a mid-winter day at the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival on Saturday, June 22.
Market stalls will be decorated in the theme and open at 11am.
This year the festival space will occupy half the village, with performances in Trunkey Street, at the Newbridge Showground and in front of The Gladstone Hotel.
Crowd favourites Black Joak Morris Dancers will kick off the performances. The Viking fighters and Battle Cry Ralidor Central West will demonstrate re-enactments and hold training sessions for interested participants.
New to the festival this year are Riding With Sticks, who will give skills at arms demonstrations on horseback at the showground.
At 2pm, the Canobolas Pipe Band will lead performers in a parade down Trunkey Street, which will be followed by the presentation of best costume awards to stallholders and visitors.
The entertainment continues all afternoon with dance performances, live music and circus antics until the much-anticipated finale at sunset of the lighting of the wickerman bonfire.
The night before, Friday, June 21, there will be an over 18 Mediaeval Banquet at the Newbridge Showground. All-inclusive tickets for the banquet are available on Eventbrite.
Earth Spirit Natures Clothing and Giftware will host a Wheel of the Year Circle Winter Solstice/Yule event on Saturday, June 22.
Participants will gather by a fire to celebrate the seasonal change of long nights, chilly days, snuggling up by the fire, recharging and healing for the winter solstice.
The event will take place between 5pm and 6.30pm for $30 and will include snacks, drinks and all activities.
Some of the activities include making a small wicker man to throw on the fire to let go of what you no longer need; decorating a Yule log together to throw it on the fire for good luck; building energy around the fire with drumming and chanting.
Saturday will also be a full moon making it a more powerful experience.
If it's raining the event will be held inside with candles.
There are limited numbers so contact Earth Spirit to book.
Rowlee Dining and Bar will host as Winter Solstice Dinner on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Guests can celebrate the enchantment of winter solstice and embrace the magic of the season with a cosy gathering by the fire.
There will be a selection of snacks paired with a selection of wines.
Afterwards move indoors to indulge in chef Simon Furley's rich flavours of winter and the embrace of good company, and fine wines.
The event will run from 5.30pm to 9.30pm and tickets are $195 or for members $175.
Macquariedale Organic Wines will celebrate the winter solstice with grazing platters, soup, sourdough, small pies, dessert, and a glass of wine on arrival on Saturday, June 22.
Between 4pm and 10pm the event will begin outside around the firepit and will move into The Barn, which has a double-sided fireplace.
Further wine can be purchased by the glass and by the bottle.
The cost is $65 per person and people are asked to advise of dietary requirements when booking.
