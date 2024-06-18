Another Orange CYMS junior set to make NRL debut

Another Orange junior is set to make his debut in the National Rugby League.
Orange CYMS product Caleb Navale, son of CYMS premiership winner Epa Navale, has been named on the bench for Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles for their round 16 clash against South Sydney Rabbitohs.
If he takes to the field on Saturday night he will face fellow CYMS junior Jack Wighton, who has been named at five-eighth for the Bunnies.
The forward made his international debut for Fiji Bati in the 2023 Pacific Championships, playing three tests and scoring a try. In his debut he ran for 125 metres, took 13 hit ups and made 37 tackles.
Following his debut he told reporters he wanted to make his father proud.
"It's been unreal...it's such a proud moment to wear the Fijian colours and to represent my nation. It's been enjoyable,'' he said.
"I want to make (my Dad) proud. It's meant so much to him seeing his surname on the back of my jersey. Hopefully, I can keep doing it."
He was handed a three-year deal until 2026 with Manly after impressing in their pathways.
To date he has made seven appearances for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the 2024 NSW Cup, scoring once, making his debut alongside brother Epa Navale Junior.
Manly coach Anthony Seibold previously said he had been impressed with Navale's efforts in 2023, enough to offer the 21-year old a senior contract.
"Caleb showed his real potential at the Pacific Championships," he told Sea Eagles media.
"He has been spending time training with the NRL squad this pre-season and will spend more during the season.
"We want to help Caleb achieve his potential. We want to see him compete for a spot in our NSW Cup team this season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.