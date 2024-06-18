What can be done about DV rates?

What can be done about Orange's alarming domestic violence rates?
The NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority was in Orange on Tuesday to discuss issues impacting regional communities.
Obviously, the high rate of DV and the link between alcohol and offending is one of those major issues. Journalist Will Davis caught up with the authority's chairperson to look at what's being done to help curb those rates of violence in Orange.
Elsewhere, sports journalist Dom Unwin has done a touching piece on the late Greg Hedley.
Mr Heldey lost his eight-year battle with cancer at the start of June, and the tributes for the popular rugby coach have poured in ever since.
Also, on the state budget, we put together a piece on all the winners and losers for the Orange region. You can find out why some are calling the snubs 'disappointing' here.
Catch-up: Check out this week's additions to our babies gallery - photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman love putting together our 'Hello World' section.
ICYMI: Orange CYMS has produced another NRL player. Following on from Jack Cole's extended run in the Panthers' side, Caleb Navale has been named to play this weekend for Manly.
Caleb is the son of a CYMS legend, and Dom Unwin has that story too.
As always, thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
