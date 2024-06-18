Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
How Many More?

Woman hid in paddock after brutal farm DV attack

By Stephanie Gardiner, Aap
Updated June 19 2024 - 7:25am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman hid in a paddock to call police after her boyfriend pushed her through a glass window, dragged her by the hair and jumped on her, all the while telling her: "I love you, everything will be alright".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.