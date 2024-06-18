Who is flying and who needs work: your PMP club's mid-season report card

We've just ticked over halfway in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
In terms of drama and eye-opening scores, this season has certainly delivered so far.
We've decided to take a look at each club, starting with the top six, and give them a grade for their efforts.
Mudgee rightly entered the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership as a contender, having retained the services of coach Clay Priest.
They then added NSW Cup forward Zac Saddler on the eve of the season because why not?
So few would have expected their heavy opening round defeat to Orange CYMS, a result making us stop and think: are Mudgee the real deal?
The answer since has been a resounding yes.
They have won six in a row and stamped their undisputed premiership favouritism with a 68-6 demolition job on Dubbo CYMS.
Grade: A
You know the story by now - CYMS went through a massive rebuild in the off-season, luring Parkes Spacemen enforcer Jack Buchanan, ex-NRL premiership winner Dan Mortimer and Burleigh Bears prop Dylan Kelly, among a host of other impressive recruits.
But even the most optimistic of green and gold supporters would be surprised at just how well they've taken to 2024.
Buchanan has his team fit and firing, capable of pinning down opposition teams for extended periods.
Losses to Bathurst Panthers and away to Parkes show there's still work to be done but after last year's disaster, CYMS pass with flying colours.
Grade: A+
The definition of flying under the radar.
At one point in the preseason it looked like the Spacemen would struggle for player numbers and perhaps this is why people didn't rate them quite as highly, despite being one game off a grand final in 2023.
They've quietly gone about their work, beating the teams they should and losing to Mudgee and Forbes.
The long weekend loss will sting but you'd be a brave soul to bet against another top four finish.
Grade: B+
Coach Jake Betts was very quick to deflect praise when his side went top of the table after beating Orange CYMS in round four.
Another club who didn't attract too much attention in the off-season, save for the recruitment of Josh Merritt from Nyngan Tigers, Panthers find themselves in the top four at the halfway point.
They have less impressive in recent weeks, losing to Mudgee and Dubbo Macquarie Raiders and only just beating Nyngan at home.
Still, they have given themselves every chance for a strong finish and tilt at a first premiership since 2019.
Grade: B
Not quite as bad as CYMS but the Magpies had a season to forget in 2023, going from premiers to Group 11 wooden spooners.
Changes were rung, Cam Greenhalgh returned to the coaching role and star fullback Mitch Andrews opted for a fresh start at Bathurst St Pat's.
Many looked at them as dark horses given their 2022 triumph but early on results did not go their way, losing to Orange CYMS and Panthers.
They broke through for a win against Wellington Cowboys in round three by two points and have been near flawless since, except for a 24-all draw with Saints in Bathurst.
Grade: B+
At the time of writing the Fishies are in the top eight but they have battled through 2024.
A loss in the Dubbo derby, a last-second defeat to Panthers and the Mudgee incident have grabbed the headlines but even in their wins they haven't been at 100 per cent.
They battled against Orange Hawks in round three and coach Shaun Townsend admitted they weren't playing to their potential after thee 32-10 win against Pat's.
Big scores against Nyngan and Wellington showed they still have the firepower to make yet another grand final.
Grade: D
