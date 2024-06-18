How alcohol and drugs are fuelling the domestic violence crisis in Orange

Alcohol and drugs are major contributors to the domestic violence crisis in Orange.
That's according to Caroline Lamb, chairwoman of the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (NGLA).
She's in the Colour City this week to meet with impacted groups, and discuss policy.
"We go around to the regions because what goes down in Sydney is not necessarily what goes down in regional areas," she told the Central Western Daily.
"We're very conscious of the fact a significant proportion of domestic violence incidents in Orange are related in some way to alcohol and drug misuse ... so we take that very seriously.
"We are interested to hear from the local community as to what they think ... we hope all our decisions contribute to minimizing harm."
The ILGA is meeting with:
"One of the one of the issues raised with us is the relationship to ice addiction in the region," Ms Lamb said.
"In this area we know ice is a big problem ... we know that one of the consequences of ice using ice is it keeps people awake much longer, so you get people spending a lot of time at poker machines when they're using."
Lamb said she understands cost of living strains are taking a toll on regional venues, and said the government organisation aims to work with industry representatives.
"Yeah look, it's difficult at the moment because people are feeling the pinch. And one of the first things they clamped down is discretionary spending," she told the CWD.
"Obviously discretionary spending includes liquor and gaming but for people who've got a problem, it's not discretionary because they've got to gamble and they've got to drink ... they're the ones we really care about.
"It's pokies that keep pubs and clubs alive and we're very conscious of the fact ... they're a very important as sort of part of the social fabric in places like Orange.
"We really want to hear what the community thinks about the proper balance in that sort of situation ... Hopefully we'll get a reasonably good, broad section of the issues people are concerned about."
According to NSW government BOCSAR data, police were called to 270 domestic violence assaults during the last 12 months.
