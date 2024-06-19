Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Greyhound trainer accused of supplying cannabis to feed cocaine habit faces court

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 19 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Molong greyhound breeder and trainer has appeared in Orange District Court for organising people to transport cannabis from Sydney to the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.