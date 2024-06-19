Greyhound trainer accused of supplying cannabis to feed cocaine habit faces court

A Molong greyhound breeder and trainer has appeared in Orange District Court for organising people to transport cannabis from Sydney to the Central West.
Toby Agustus Weekes, 39, who has also gone by Toby Augustus Weekes, is facing four counts of drug supply of more than an indictable quantity but less than a commercial quantity.
He previously pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court and was on bail dressed in a black suit when he appeared in the District Court for a pre-sentence hearing on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Weekes was arrested on May 18, 2022, following an investigation into the transportation of cannabis into the Central West.
Both his lawyer and the representative from the Director of Public Prosecution sent written submissions to Judge Penny Musgrave so she could determine Weekes' sentence.
The court was told Weekes organised associates to work as couriers to collect cannabis from Sydney so it could be sold and distributed in the Central West to feed his cocaine addiction.
Judge Musgrave mentioned the use of encrypted mobile phones, changing vehicles and the use of a greyhound dog box to conceal drugs.
Weekes' co-accused, including those he sent to collect the cannabis from Sydney, have already been sentenced.
In one case it was revealed that Weekes had arranged for Toogong man Jordan Baker to travel to Sydney on January 19, 2022, to collect drugs under the guise of transporting a greyhound.
Baker and another man, who cannot be identified due to a court order, travelled to Sydney with a greyhound on the back of a ute.
However, before they arrived at their transfer site police intercepted the man they were to meet and found nine kilograms of cannabis in his vehicle.
That case, combined with a separate incident not involving Weekes, resulted in a two-year community-based jail sentence for Jordan Baker in Orange Local Court on November 30, 2023.
Another co-accused Gary Cook worked as a roofer for Weekes when he travelled to Sydney to collect 11.5 kilograms of cannabis.
Cook drove Weekes' greyhound transport truck to the on August 9, 2021.
He was stopped on the return journey as a result of an ongoing investigation into Weekes and police found 11.5 kilograms of cannabis in a greyhound box on the back of the truck.
Cook was convicted and given an 18-month community-based jail sentence and 80-hours of community service in Orange Local Court on October 4, 2023, for supplying more than an indictable quantity, but less than a commercial quantity of cannabis.
Elaborating on his written submissions, Weekes' lawyer raised a mental health problem and a separate life-long medical condition that led to Weekes' addiction to cocaine and would make his time in jail more challenging.
"There is a link between depressive illness and drug abuse issues which led to the offending behaviour," the lawyer said.
"He was trying to hide the cost of his cocaine consumption from his partner."
He said a pre-sentence report listed Weekes as being of low risk of reoffending.
Seeking a community-based sentence, Weekes' lawyer said strict bail conditions that he likened to home detention have put him on the path towards rehabilitation.
He said Weekes' spent 67 days in custody on remand and he used that time to "detoxify from cocaine".
Since being released on bail he has focused on building and progressing his roofing business.
"There's been no breach of bail," Weekes' lawyer said.
"He's been subject to electric monitoring since his release from custody in July 2022."
He said initially Weekes had to report to Orange Police Station daily but in December 2022 that was later reduced to three times a week.
"Mr Weekes was only allowed to leave the property for work purposes and to return to the property when that was completed," the lawyer said.
However, the lawyer also conceded that when interviewed about his offending Weekes mentioned the "effect [his offending] had on him and his family rather than the community at large".
When it came to Weekes' position in the criminal activities his lawyer said although he organised people to collect the cannabis from Sydney another co-accused in Sydney was the one with connections to higher-level dealers and or growers.
"It's difficult to determined that Mr Weekes should receive a position above [that co-accused]," the lawyer said.
A representative from the Director of Public Prosecution said the court should be guarded when it comes to Weekes rehabilitation while under strict bail conditions that restricted his movements.
Although a Sydney co-accused had higher drug connections, the female prosecutor said in respect to Weekes' role in the offending he was the leader in the Central West.
"He's organised couriers to obtain drugs," she said.
"He provided means of transport being the truck and the trailer which had a secret compartment."
She said Weekes' obtaining the drugs so he could sell them to buy cocaine could not be taken into account as a mitigating factor.
"It can only be taken into account that it's an explanation for the offending," she said.
More information on the case will be revealed when Judge Musgrave sentences Weekes in Orange District Court in August.
