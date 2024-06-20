'No improvements' to mental health services in Orange two years on from damning report

There have been "no improvements" to community mental health services in Orange two years on from a damning report.
Anne Worrad is a mental health occupational therapist at the Ramsay Clinic and believes there are still "huge gaps" in the sector.
"I have not noticed or become aware of any real initiatives to address that," she said.
"I think it's becoming harder for people to access a mental health service within the public space."
Ms Worrad was addressing her comments to the NSW Legislative Council who were in Orange on May 28.
They heard from stakeholders two years after 44 recommendations were made as part of a report into regional and rural health.
The OT believes GPs and private service providers are now the main healthcare professionals dealing with those with moderate to severe mental illnesses.
She said 15 years ago, those same patients would have received care from a community mental health team instead.
"(They) are now not deemed severe enough or unwell enough to receive a service. So I think there are some big issues right across the region," Ms Worrad said.
Jess Silva is the program manager for Mission Australia in Western NSW.
She echoed Ms Worrad's comments, adding the capacity of community mental health services themselves had been reduced.
These issues were compounded with a "continual pressure" in staff retention.
"We're seeing people move a lot into virtual teams at the moment as well, so coming out of that face-to-face clinical assessment and triage and moving into a virtual setting, but they're not physically being replaced on the ground," she said.
Director of data and quality at Lives Lived Well, Julie Dignan reiterated what had been said in terms of improvements in the past two years.
She noted although Nowra and Lithgow recently received funding as part of a NSW Health service expansion program, there was nothing for Orange or the region surrounding it.
"We have one small Orange outreach program funded by NSW Health, but there is such demand on that program from the other regions that they outreach to - Bathurst and Parkes and places like that - so there is very little to go round there," Ms Dignan added.
"But there has been no change to the basic funding model of the residential programs and the number of clients that they can take for many years."
Committee member and Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle then brought the conversation back to staffing issues.
She acknowledged the public and private system were competing for the same staff and the same resources.
Ms Doyle asked for the opinions of the panel about the ongoing fight to get "a piece of the pie."
Ms Worrad said it was an ongoing issue across almost every health profession.
"I know at Dudley we're very short-staffed at the moment. We're struggling to find nursing staff," she added.
"Everybody is competing for the same staff. I don't know that anybody has come up with a really easy way to address that, because there is a limited workforce. I don't know. It's a real issue."
A lack of job security after contracted terms was also highlighted as an issue by Ms Silva, who herself only had a contract renewed six weeks before it was due to end.
