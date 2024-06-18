$333 worth of party supplies stolen from Big W in shopping trolley

A Wellington woman has stolen party supplies and a vacuum cleaner from Big W.
Cheyenne Madison Fletcher, 29, was found guilty in her absence of shoplifting on Wednesday, June 12, at Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state on Thursday, March 25 Fletcher entered Big W at 1.50pm and browsed around various departments of the store.
Fletcher then entered the party section and placed a jumbo helium tank, Lolliland Pinata, balloons and various snack foods in her shopping trolley.
She continued browsing the store before putting a Shark Prime Clean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum worth $479 in her trolley.
Fletcher then makes her way to the exit of the store and walks straight past the cash registers and makes no attempt to pay for the items.
When the incident was reported to the police, they recognised her from past interactions.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
Magistrate Gary Wilson convicted and fined Fletcher $600.
