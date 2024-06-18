Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Obituary

Emus premiership coach 'cared deeply on and off the field' about his players

DU
By Dominic Unwin
June 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mastermind behind Emus' stunning comeback win in the 2019 Blowes Cup second grade grand final is being remembered as someone who cared deeply for his players on and off the field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.