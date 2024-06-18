Emus premiership coach 'cared deeply on and off the field' about his players

The mastermind behind Emus' stunning comeback win in the 2019 Blowes Cup second grade grand final is being remembered as someone who cared deeply for his players on and off the field.
Greg Hedley died peacefully on June 2 following an eight-year battle with cancer. He was 43 years old.
Hedley took charge of the seconds in 2019 and returned in 2020, making another grand final. He also helped various teams during his time in Orange.
Born on October 27, 1980 he was raised in Temora and later attended Kinross Wolaroi School as a boarder where he developed his love of rugby.
After time away, he moved back to Orange where brother-in-law Jeremy Wallace eventually convinced him to become involved at Endeavour Oval.
Wallace said he went all-in on his role as coach.
"He was very tactical but he was just a really good people person," he said.
"He genuinely cared deeply about the guys on and off the field in what they needed and helping mentor them through a lot of life lessons as well as the rugby stuff.
"He was a very tactical and a forward-orientated coach.
"I guess his mantra was - enjoy rugby, enjoy why you're playing it and be grateful for the guys you get to play with."
Unknown to many, Hedley was fighting a battle with cancer but still found the energy to devote himself to getting the best out of his playing group.
"A lot of guys didn't even realise that he was fighting that battle at the same time as he was here coaching and he was pretty private about it all," he said.
"He was very caring and super family orientated and softly spoken but at the same time super determined when he sunk his teeth into something."
His finest moment in green was the 2019 decider where he made some late substitutions, showing faith in the squad's younger players.
It paid off with Emus storming home with two late tries to defeated Bathurst Bulldogs.
"In the 2019 grand final there were some very tactical substitutions that he made towards the end, which were questioned by some but it ended up being a master stroke," Wallace said.
"The guys that he put out on the field at the end, they were definitely the ones that were able to change things and bring it home.
"It was a very closely-fought battle and they pretty much won it in the dying moments."
