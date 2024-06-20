History beckons for Orange's next crop of female rugby league stars

It's early days but it's hoped the inaugural Group 10 junior women's tackle competition will provide a pathway for Orange's NRLW stars.
Bloomfield Tigers and Orange CYMS will take to the field in the under 14s and under 16s grand finals respectively in Mudgee on Sunday, June 23.
Tigers coach Wayne Hill said the opportunities were endless for young women who wanted to pursue a rugby league career.
"It's a good base of girls and they're a really good group. I'm super pleased to be the coach," he said.
"Girls can take advantage of those opportunities if they wish to have a professional career in rugby league.
"NRLW is still semi-professional at the minute but the top players who play Origin and for Australia are nearly professional.
"It's such a great product, it's putting bums on seats and selling out crowds in the Origin arena.
"It allows these girls to see it and provides a pathway for a career in rugby league."
Hill, who also coaches Vipers in the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL), said he would like to see the two competitions work closer in future to ensure they don't cannibalise each other.
"There is still a lot of ground work to do in regards to the comp and building," he said.
"I think more collaboration [is needed] with the Western Women's Rugby League who have the spring competition going great guns.
"Being the same sport we possibly shouldn't compete against each other but collaboration with both competitions can really move the women's game forward."
Across town at Norton Park, CYMS under 16s coach Anthony Simmons has seen his team go from strength to strength despite a short competition.
"It's been lots and lots of fun, every time we've played with absolute enthusiasm and I can see it only getting bigger and stronger every year," he said.
"A lot of the girls that have played this year have been involved through Vipers for the last few seasons so it's not something completely new to them."
The green and gold finished atop the ladder, losing just once, and Simmons said the forward pack had led the way and would be key to victory against Bathurst Panthers.
"I honestly think our strength is our power, we've got a really strong forward pack that work both on and off the ball," he said.
"I've never coached a team that has clicked like this team in terms of their camaraderie and how well they actually get on as a group.
"These girls have become the best of friends, both on and off the field."
The under 14s get underway at 9am against Mudgee Dragons and the under 16s kick-off at 10.15am at Glen Willow.
