Meet the dynamic Orange duo who are reviving the young woman podcast 'Behind The Sash'

After a five year hiatus, Orange-based duo Paris Capell and Sammy Cormie-Smith have rebooted the popular Behind the Sash podcast to capture the diverse stories of individuals within the young woman movement.
Founded in 2015 by then Lithgow Showgirl Elyse Hudson, the podcast began as a platform to celebrate the contributions of young woman entrants in their local community.
In a mammoth effort, Elyse produced 45 long-form episodes over three years before relocating to WA in 2019.
"While driving back from the Dubbo development day, I was looking for a resource that might be useful in the lead up to zone finals when I stumbled across Behind the Sash," 2024 Young Woman runner-up Paris Capell said.
"I really liked hearing about the other entrant's experiences through the program as well as their tips and tricks.
"However it wasn't until I got to Sydney and I met other cohorts of young women that I realised there was a gap in capturing some of their stories."
Inspired by a media session held by ACM, Paris reached out to Elyse to see if she would be open to passing down the podcast.
"From the get go, Elyse has been super supportive," Paris said.
"Her main advice was to not do it alone, as it is a lot of work, so I asked around to see if anyone would be interested.
"I went to Bathurst show, where Sammy was announcing, and I mentioned the idea to her in the pub one night and she was super keen to jump on board."
Since then, the dream team have propelled the podcast forward in leaps and bounds.
"It is a really good partnership because I've been interested in the editing and producing side while Sammy brings a really polished show announcer aspect," Paris said.
"When we first started we thought it would be a bit of a challenge, but we've got 52 weeks worth of content lined up.
"We want to be a telegraph for people interested in what's happening in the show movement."
Previously the podcast has predominately focused on young woman entrants, however Paris and Sammy hope to spotlight voices across all aspects of the program.
"From young woman coordinators at show societies to people who have judged, we want to capture those who add a lot of value to the program," Paris said.
More broadly, the duo also hope to challenge common misconceptions about the program.
"Often you meet people who might have done the program 40 years ago and remember it being more pageant like," Paris said.
"We're really trying to push that it is the premier leadership program for young women across NSW and from farmhands to pharmacists there is no mould for what female leaders look like in our rural communities.
"It doesn't matter what your show society network is like, through the podcast you're able to hear the stories of really grounded, ambitious and interesting people who have been involved.
Despite plans to host the podcast for the next 12 months, Paris and Sammy have already started succession planning.
"Just like we all hand on our sashes, there will be a time where we hand on the podcast," said Paris.
Episodes drop each Thursday via Spotify or Apple Podcasts. To learn more about the podcast visit Behind the Sash on Instagram or Facebook.
