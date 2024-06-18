'Horrendous' medication costs, poor mobile coverage letting down Orange cancer patients

Cancer patients in and around Orange are being let down by "horrendous" medication costs and unreliable telehealth appointments, a public hearing has been told.
Can Assist's Orange branch has been operating since 1956 and provides financial assistance to those in the community impacted by cancer.
The group's president, Helen Goodacre, told the NSW Legislative Council during an inquiry on May 28 that a large portion of their budget was being used to purchase medication for terminally ill patients.
"The medication costs are horrendous," she said.
The group's expenditure to April in 2024 was $43,000. Of that, medication and supplement food accounted for 44 per cent.
Medications for end-of-life patients under their care - of which there were 10 - was $10,000.
"What happens is that a palliative patient is not immediately treated at the hospital," Ms Goodacre said.
"They are sent away with morphine or drug relieving products leading into their care."
The Can Assist president said a majority of the people they help are under the age of 67 and as a result receive no financial subsidies for medication.
The group also currently has 13 patients requiring "expensive" supplement food.
A recent example provided saw Can Assist spend $440 for a month's supply of Sustagen.
"They rely on these foods to survive," Ms Goodacre said of the supplement beverage.
Member for Lismore and deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council, Janelle Saffin, agreed that Can Assist's bills and costs were "big".
Fellow committee member and Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle then brought up recommendation 30 made as part of a 2022 report for which the 2024 discussion was centred around.
That recommendation looked at committing to workforce improvements, including investigating telehealth cancer care models.
Ms Doyle asked if the Can Assist members had seen or heard about any cases in regional areas and whether they would recommend the service moving forward.
Lita Matthews worked for seven years as a palliative care and oncology social worker at Orange Health Service and joined Can Assist after she retired.
Her belief was those living in rural and remote areas often lacked the technological skills required to engage with a service like telehealth.
"Another thing that I like to harp on about always is the fact that we have limited connectivity in terms of internet. I live in Molong and there are certain blackspots and that's only 30 kilometres from Orange," she said.
"If I have to make a phone call with my mobile in my house, I have to stand and look at Mount Canobolas or people can't hear me, so much worse would it be for people in greater rural areas.
"I don't think ... it is a really positive and clever solution to engage with patients. I don't think it's always that practical."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.