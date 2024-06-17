Probe into fatal fire launched

NSW Police have confirmed an investigation is being launched following the death of a man in an Orange house fire last week.
The home on Icely Road was engulfed with flames in the early hours of June 6 and the only occupant, a man in his 50s, was carried from the burning building unconscious.
On Monday, police confirmed the man had died.
Massive news ahead of next year's Federal Election, with confirmation Sam Farraway's hat is officially in the ring to take on incumbent Calare MP Andrew Gee.
There are a number of hoops to jump through before it's all rubber-stamped, but Mr Farraway has announced his candidacy.
Carla Freedman photographed the Kinross Wolaroi class of 2014 reunion.
And in sport, the Blayney Bears have broken their 2024 duck and sports journalist Dom Unwin has recorded the small piece of history along the way. It was the maroon and whites' first win in the Woodbridge Cup.

