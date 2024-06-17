Investigation ongoing after man dies in hospital following early-morning house fire

A man pulled from a burning blaze by firefighters died less than 24 hours later, it has been confirmed.
At about 2.50am on Thursday, June 6, emergency services were called to a home on Icely Road near the corner of Paling Street in Orange.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and carried a man out from inside the home and extinguished the blaze; however, the home was extensively damaged.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man - aged 53 - for burns and was taken to Orange Base Hospital before he was airlifted to Royal North Shore in a critical condition.
At about 9.45pm on the same day, police were notified the man died at the Sydney hospital.
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
NSW Fire and Rescue's region west duty commander, Inspector Dane Philippe, said early reports suggested the home did not have a working smoke alarm.
"We cannot stress enough the importance of having a working smoke alarm," he added.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
