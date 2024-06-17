See which sporting legends emerged from the fields in Orange

A selection of photos from the sporting fields of Orange
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away at various sporting events across Orange.
On Saturday Carla photographed the AFL Pride Round women's game between Orange Tigers and Bathurst Bushrangers and the Premier League Hockey clash between CYMS and South Bathurst.
On Sunday Carla was at the PMP and the Western Premiership reserve grade games between CYMS and Dubbo Raiders and at Wade Park.
