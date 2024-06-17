'Broken' and 'diabolical' health system comes under fire

A Central West town is running out of doctors while another may soon have to close its private hospital due to the "broken" and "diabolical" NSW health system, a public hearing heard.
Mayors of Parkes and Bathurst councils - Neil Westcott and Dr Jess Jennings - addressed the NSW Legislative Council during a recent inquiry held in Orange.
The May 28 meeting sought to determine how many of the 44 recommendations put forward from a 2022 report into health outcomes in rural, regional and remote NSW had actually been implemented.
When asked what had changed, Mr Jennings simply put "not much".
"Possibly the situation is worse now than what it was then," he added.
Although $200m has been earmarked for the existing public hospital, Dr Jennings revealed the Bathurst Private Hospital, which covers roughly 20 per cent of the town's patient demand, could close "imminently".
"It hasn't happened yet, but there is a lot of talk around how it hasn't got very long to go," he said.
"There are also discussions going on with another entity to build a private hospital in Bathurst, but they have not yet submitted a development application."
Should a new private hospital get the go-ahead, it would be at least two years before it is operational, Dr Jennings added.
According to the Parkes mayor, the situation in his town was even worse.
In the two years since the report was made, their health outcomes have been "diabolical."
But what started the downward trend in his eyes was the loss of the hospital's birthing service in 2019, four years after the health facility was built.
The flow-on affect was the loss of anaesthetists, midwives and an overall downgrade of surgery.
"That was the canary in the coalmine," Mr Westcott said.
"It's state of the art and we haven't had a baby born in the two beautiful maternity units for five years. It's tragic."
"We have the most modern of facilities, the most modern of hardware and the lack of people to procedure in those."
Mr Westcott told the hearing that 50 people a week were using the community transport service from Parkes to Orange, many of them for GP services.
He estimated a further 20 people from Lachlan Shire Council utilised the service per week.
"It's nonsensical if this continues," Mr Westcott said.
"We're finding our ambulance service is being used as transport services, so they're not there when they need to be there."
Dr Jennings echoed the travel concerns.
"It is a very common complaint across the entire Bathurst community that somebody 'had to go to bloody Orange for a service'," he said.
"Not that we don't like the services being there, but we want them in Bathurst, to reflect our population's needs."
Dr Joe McGirr MP, Member for Wagga Wagga, chaired the meeting and said the current regional health crisis may be the worst in 20 years.
Mr Westcott told the panel his town's two main GP clinics would soon be put up for sale.
He added the council itself had spent more than $1 million providing doctors' residences, doctors' surgeries, ongoing maintenance and accommodation which was not in the remit of a local council.
"This is a town of 12,000 people that, realistically, by the end of the year, may not hardly have a doctor," he said.
"The health service in Parkes is broken."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.