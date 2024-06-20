Unique central opportunity

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 21: 92, 94 and 96 Piper Street, Bathurst:
Explore this extraordinary opportunity to acquire not one, but three adjoining properties nestled in the heart of Bathurst's thriving CBD. Each property is brimming with potential with this rare offering strategically located and presenting a canvas of possibilities for investors, developers, or those envisioning a distinctive family estate.
Listing agent Emma Chapman said that while the main attraction of the offering was the large land size, all three properties offered a range of accommodation options. "Three adjoining properties like this don't come by often, particularly in such a great location," she said. "92, 94, and 96 Piper Street provide an exciting opportunity for investors, developers, or those seeking a distinctive family compound."
92 Piper Street is a spacious dwelling boasting four bedrooms and two great sized living areas. With generous proportions throughout, this property invites customisation or renovation to suit various long term or short term purposes. Positioned alongside, 94 Piper Street offers three well-appointed bedrooms and two distinct living spaces. This layout caters perfectly to flexible living arrangements or potential conversion into multifunctional spaces that cater to modern lifestyles.
Completing this trio of properties is 96 Piper Street, an individual residence distinguished by its standalone status and modern amenities. Featuring four comfortable bedrooms, two contemporary bathrooms, a spacious living area, and a charming sunroom, this property seamlessly blends character with contemporary comfort. It presents a compelling opportunity for development into a signature residence or boutique short stay accommodation.
While 92 and 94 Piper Street are currently tenanted, the location of all three properties within the CBD ensures convenience and accessibility, enhancing its appeal for prospective residents or tenants.
Collectively spanning an impressive 3076 square metres of land, these properties represent an unparalleled prospect for development, subject to council approval. Their combined footprint and strategic location offer a rare canvas and will likely appeal to those searching for a property to accommodate the growing demand for convenient living spaces in Bathurst.
This location of the properties not only offers convenience, but also provides the potential for capitalising on Bathurst's dynamic growth and appeal.
