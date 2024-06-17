Bad driver was taking his mum to get dinner when things unravelled

A disqualified driver has appeared in court after he was caught behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat in Orange two weeks before the ban was due to expire.
Warrick Fernando of Kenna Street, was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
The 34-year-old was driving west on Ophir Street when he was stopped by police for random roadside drug and alcohol testing at 12.05pm on April 17, 2024.
According to court documents, Fernando handed Police an expired driver's licence and told them it was disqualified.
When asked why he was driving he said he needed to drive his family around.
Police checks revealed his licence was disqualified from October 31, 2023 to April 30, 2024 as a result of a conviction at Broken Hill Court for driving while his licence was suspended.
He was arrested for a positive drug test and taken to Orange Police Station. The result of that test was still undergoing analysis when Fernando appeared in court.
Fernando's solicitor Nathan Baker said his client was subject to a court order at the time of his offending.
"He was taking his mum to get dinner," Mr Baker said of his client's decision to drive.
"He tells me if he's confronted with that situation again he will consider public transport if he needs to."
Magistrate David Day decided to take no action on the breach of the previous court order.
"He was within a week or two of completing the disqualification when he was detected driving disqualification," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Fernando for driving while his licence was disqualified and gave him a six-month community correction order and disqualified from driving for another six months.
