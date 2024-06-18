New public space in CBD planned with disused Lords Place furniture

A new recreational meeting space in the heart of Orange is one of several planned uses for discarded Lords Place furniture.
Four chairs are earmarked for the lawn in front of Orange Uniting Church on Anson Street as part of a wider overhaul of the space.
"For a long time there's been a desire to tighten it up and make it a nicer space to be in," church chairman Bob Nash told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"We're trying to build a community area where people can enjoy ... a recreational space.
"We're a church ... It'd be great for people to meet here. Anything that we can do to enhance that area and make it a more pleasant environment fits in with our mission."
Plans for the space also include a giant outdoor chess set donated to the church.
"We have an awful lot of lonely people in Orange, and I think loneliness is probably the greatest form of poverty in many ways. You know, it's a very silent, unseen thing," pastor Josh Bleyerveen said.
"So this is about how we just join in with the lives of people ... but also offer all the wider supports that we can as a loving church community."
Other Lords Place furniture is planned to go to Birdie Noshery, Blowes Real Estate, Orange Botanic Gardens and Huntley Berry Farm.
Printhie Wines applied to take dining decks but was rejected as it is not within the local government area.
Five dining decks and four concrete blocks remain unused and will be kept by Orange City Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.