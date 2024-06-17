See who was the Kinross Wolaroi School 10-year school reunion

The Kinross Wolaroi School class of 2014 celebrated their 10 year anniversary of finishing school.
The cohort gathered at Chesterfields at the Hotel Canobolas to reminisce and catch up.
There's been myriad of milestones, seasons and a pandemic between now and when the class finished at the school, but it seemed as if no time had passed when they came together again.
Former students were involved to tour both campuses of the school before the evening event.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman attended the event and grabbed some pictures.
