Stoned and carrying a giant stick, drug-user thought he was about to be robbed

A man has been caught in possession of drugs by police who were patrolling the Glenroi area in response to a spike in property-related crime.
Walter Murphy of Cathundril Street, Narromine, attracted police attention when he was seen walking slowly through a vacant block while dressed in dark clothes at midnight.
The 36-year-old appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
According to court documents, police in an unmarked vehicle saw Murphy at a vacant block at Currong Crescent on April 24, 2024.
He appeared to be loitering and looked like he was preparing to be picked up by a vehicle.
Police circled the block but when they drove towards him, Murphy armed himself with a tree branch.
He threw the branch to the ground after the police parked and got out of their unmarked car and he realised who they were.
He said he thought he was about to be robbed and apologised.
Murphy gave his identity and a police check revealed information about weapons and drug use.
While talking to the police he said he was stoned and that was why he was walking aimlessly in the area.
Due to the time of night, Murphy's propensity to carry a weapon and him arming himself with the branch, the police told him he would be searched.
During the search a resealable plastic bag containing cannabis was found in his right pocket.
Murphy said it was about a "tenner" meaning it was worth $10 in value but had been given to him and he intended to smoke it.
Police seized the cannabis which was later weighed at 1.2 grams.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Murphy on Thursday for the drug possession.
"He was wandering about aimlessly because he was stoned," Mr Day said.
"It remains a prominent offence in Orange, as it does in most country towns.
Murphy's lawyer Nathan Baker said the 1.2 gram weight "isn't setting any records for possession of cannabis".
Mr Day agreed it was a small quantity of the drug and convicted Murphy without further penalty.
