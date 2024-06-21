Bad driver caught on Northern Distributor weeks after losing his licence

A driver's bad record has led to a conviction after he was caught driving while his licence was disqualified in Orange.
Alexander James Owen of Bank Street, Molong, was not present in Orange Local Court when he was sentenced for a repeat offence of driving while disqualified.
On April 17, 2024, 25-year-old Owen was driving along the Northern Distributor Road in Orange at 2.50pm when police stopped him for random testing.
When asked for his driver's licence he couldn't produce one and said he was a disqualified driver.
Owen was also arrested and taken to Orange Police Station after failing a drug test, however, the analysis results were not yet available when he was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, June 13.
A police check revealed his licence was disqualified from March 23, 2024, to March 20, 2025 in Castlereagh Local Court in Sydney.
Magistrate David Day was presented with a summary of Owen's offence by the police.
He said it was only a matter of weeks since his licence was disqualified in Sydney.
Mr Day said Owen had a "bad driving record" and his general criminal record was "not helpful".
Owen was convicted, fined $550 and his driver's licence was disqualified for six months.
