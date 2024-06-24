Shoplifter's not-so-elaborate lie unravels thanks to key piece of evidence

A man who denied stealing a jacket from SportsPower has been caught out on a minor detail - he must have a favourite set of clothes.
He went on to plead guilty to shoplifting and was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
According to court documents, Justin West of Kurim Avenue entered the Summer Street shop at 4.03pm on April 5, 2024.
The 33-year-old walked to the right of the store towards a wall of clothes and took a black and grey Canterbury jacket worth $139.99.
He walked back behind a cabinet of clothes concealing himself from store staff and put the jacket down the front of his pants.
He walked out of the front entrance without paying for the item.
The incident was captured via CCTV and the footage was handed in to Orange Police Station on April 15, 2024.
Police identified West from the footage and he was arrested on April 21, 2024.
He denied stealing and said it was not him in the footage. However, police noted during the interview he was wearing clothing that matched the clothes seen in the footage.
Lawyer Nathan Baker represented West in Orange Local Court and said it wasn't a particularly serious example of shoplifting.
Mr Baker said West has also been participating in drug and alcohol support programs and is waiting for a bed to become available at a residential rehabilitation facility.
Magistrate David Day sentenced West.
"Stealing from shops is a prevalent offence in Orange," he said.
"The first two weeks in April were atrocious."
He said as a result businesses factor in shop lifting losses into the price of goods meaning "everybody is paying just a little bit more".
Mr Day convicted West and gave him a 12-month community correction order for stealing the jacket.
He also fined him $220 and ordered him to repay $139.99 to Sports Power Orange.
The shop lifting also put West in breach of a CCO that was in place until 2025 but Mr Day decided not to take action on the breach.
