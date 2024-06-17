Orange and Central West not 'getting our fair share': Sam Farraway

The Central West has been failed by poor leadership, and isn't getting its fair share.
That's according to Sam Farraway, who plans to take on independent MP Andrew Gee for the National Party at the next federal election.
"I truly believe that Calare does need change," he told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"We are seeing too many projects that are on the chopping block with funding being removed, and just a real lack of understanding of how our region contributes to the state and national economy.
"I don't think we're getting our fair share anymore.
"As a lifelong resident of the Central West and a small business owner, I've always been passionate ... and always maintain that it is the best place to build a business like I did, and raise a family and get involved in the community."
While declining to mention the former Nationals member and Calare incumbent Andrew Gee by name, he argued existing leadership has failed.
"I want to see our region have a plan and vision. I think that we're lacking that," MLC Farraway said.
"I think it's time that we get our region back back on the agenda, and that we make sure that our region is front and centre in discussions for the future. The only way to do that is to have the best representation in Canberra.
"Only the National Party in government can deliver the Great Western Highway, only the National Party in government can deliver ... what I believe is the best representation for our region for the future."
The CWD contacted Andrew Gee for comment.
National Party preselection will take place in late July. The next federal election will take place before May, 2025.
