MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Musician's move from X Factor to paintless dent repair

A contestant from The X Factor who enjoyed an international singing career with the Young Men Society has turned off his microphone and started a business in Orange.
Josh Fonmoa performed with the Young Men Society in the third season of the talent competition in 2011 and recently opened Central West Paintless Dent Repair in Orange.
"I've been doing paintless dent repair a while," he said.
Mr Fonmoa said he came to Orange to repair hail damage following a large storm in December, 2023.
"I've been in Orange since January 2 and it just feels like Orange so why move back to where I was before? I'm here to stay now," he said.
"I've been coming to service Orange for the past two years just to service the dealerships and the smash repairers and then what officially kept me here in Orange was the hailstorm that took place on Christmas Day."
He's enthusiastic about his transition from his 13-year music career to his current business.
"I did X Factor, I was top eight 2011," he said.
"I was signed to Sony for a few years."
He said he was signed to Sony at the same time as another Orange resident Emmanuel Rodriguez from Justice Crew who he's joked with about restarting his music career.
Music is now more of a hobby.
"It's not something that I'm as passionate about as I once was, I ticked everything that I wanted to do in it," he said.
"There isn't anything else that's driving me to stay in that lane."
He said his goals were to be signed by a major label and do a global tour, "which I've done many times" as well as a national tour in Australia and songwriting for other artists.
"After my music venture and achieving what I achieved I just wanted to walk down a different route and see if there was more to just music."
He said most of his work involves fixing issues such as parking dents and hail damage.
"If it's collision repair that's not in my field, that needs to go to a smash repairer," he said.
He said he got into the industry because he had a friend who was learning at the time.
"He showed me a Youtube video and I looked and I was like 'that looks interesting' and then after that I took up a course in Sydney," he said.
He's now been working in the industry for three years and said he's found new inspiration and drive.
The birth of their first child inspired an Orange couple to start a hamper and gift basket business.
This month Mat Fuganti and Bruna Martins are celebrating the third anniversary of their business Orange Hampers and Gift Baskets.
The couple came to Australia from Brazil in 2016 and settled in Orange after living in Sydney for a while.
Mr Fuganti said Ms Martins is the creative side of the business and he does the deliveries.
"At the end of this month it's going to be three years on the 28th," he said.
Ms Martins said they started the business after the birth of their first child Sebastian when they received "so much love" from members of the Orange community.
"They made it extra special this pregnancy," she said.
"We moved to Orange because I was sponsored to work here in Orange at a farm and once my sponsorship was over it was exactly the time when Sebstian was born," Mr Fuganti added.
"I left the farm and was just looking after Sebastian for two or three months and we knew we needed to do something.
"We've been blessed with Sebastian because we were given a lot of gifts when Bruna was pregnant because we've got many friends here.
"Bruna said we could create a hamper business."
Realising people in Orange like to give gifts and how loved and special they felt being on the receiving end they combined their backgrounds in business and marketing to set about creating the business and formed partnerships with some local businesses including wineries.
They said local wines are a popular choice and their hampers can be customised to suit the recipients tastes such as different beer brands or swapping red wine or white wine.
As well as the usual get well, birthday and baby hampers they've been doing more corporate hampers lately.
Mr Fuganti delivers everyday and they also ship all over Australia.
They usually work towards next day delivery locally but have been known to do a same day delivery in some circumstances such as a forgotten birthday.
Customers include family members who live away from Orange.
"We receive lots of orders from overseas that have family here, friends," Ms Martins said.
"Orange people have lots of connections overseas."
Mr Fuganti said they also have clients in Orange who send hampers to other parts of Australia.
Canobolas Wines has experienced great success with its first release 2022 chardonnay which received 97 points in the Halliday Wine Companion.
The score is the equal highest for any wine from the Orange cool-climate wine region and equal highest for any chardonnay from NSW.
Halliday wine judge Shanteh Wale described the wine as being "seductively aromatic and full of soil minerals, the wine is electric with pinpoint acidity."
She went on to say there was an "innate power and force behind this wine built from fruit and site.
"Oak elevates without distracting. This is a supersonic chardonnay," Ms Wale said.
Canobolas Wines winemaker Jonathon Mattick said the wine was hand-harvested from high altitude, dry-grown old vines.
"Utilising wild ferments and intervening as little as possible, we let the grapes fully express the vineyard and soils in which they are grown," Mr Mattick said.
"This is a beautifully balanced wine that finishes with a long flinty, saline edge."
The winery is situated high on the slopes of Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas.
Mr Mattick said the winery is the third oldest vineyard and is a significant producer of premium wine in the Orange region.
The vineyard and winery were established by the Smith family in 1986. It is planted with mainly chardonnay, cabernet Franc and cabernet sauvignon.
Today it is farmed organically by the Mattick family, who continue to build on its legacy, and produce unique wines.
