See who was out and about in Orange over the weekend | Part I

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman has been busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
Carla has been to Rowlee Wines for a Greyhound adoption day with Greyhounds as Pets.
She attended the International Comedy Festival at the Orange Civic Theatre and the Kinross Wolaroi School 10 year reunion.
Carla also visited the Zonta Antique, Jewellery and Collectables Fair at the Orange Function Centre and The annual Astley Cup.
