See who was out and about in Orange over the weekend | Part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman has been busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
Carla has been to Rowlee Wines for a Greyhound adoption day with Greyhounds as Pets.
She attended the International Comedy Festival at the Orange Civic Theatre and the Kinross Wolaroi School 10 year reunion.
Did you miss part one of this gallery? Find it here.
Carla also visited the Zonta Antique, Jewellery and Collectables Fair at the Orange Function Centre and The annual Astley Cup.
Want to see the weekend footy wrap? Click here.
Keep up to date with all the sporting news from Orange and the region by signing up to the Central Western Daily sport newsletter. It lands in your inbox at 11am on Friday morning to get you ready for the weekend of sport ahead. You can sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.