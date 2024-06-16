Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photo

See what these 30 greyhounds doing at Rowlee wines this weekend

CF
Grace Ryan
By Carla Freedman, and Grace Ryan
Updated June 16 2024 - 9:19pm, first published 8:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Carla Freedman

Many people have met their best friend at a winery, but far fewer have gone to a winery intending to meet their best friend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.