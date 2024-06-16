See what these 30 greyhounds doing at Rowlee wines this weekend

Many people have met their best friend at a winery, but far fewer have gone to a winery intending to meet their best friend.
That's what happened on Saturday when these 30 greyhounds went to Rowlee Vineyard to be adopted.
The Nashdale winery teamed with Greyhounds as Pets NSW.
People who want to adopt or people who are thinking about becoming greyhound owners were welcome to attend the event on Saturday.
The greyhounds were in their best coats for the occasion.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman attended the event and grabbed some pictures.
