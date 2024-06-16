Central Western Daily
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Watch

Australian representative guides CYMS to comeback win against 'hurt' Raiders

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 16 2024 - 7:21pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange CYMS hooker Ryan Griffin showed no signs of rustiness after three weeks off, scoring two tries in his side's 28-18 win against Dubbo Macquarie Raiders on Sunday, June 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.