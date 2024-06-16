Australian representative guides CYMS to comeback win against 'hurt' Raiders

Orange CYMS hooker Ryan Griffin showed no signs of rustiness after three weeks off, scoring two tries in his side's 28-18 win against Dubbo Macquarie Raiders on Sunday, June 16.
It looked like it would be a statement win for the Raiders with 10 minutes to go at Wade Park but two late tries, including one to Griffin, ensured the points stayed in the Colour City.
Liam Wilson went over in the corner after a piece of individual brilliance from Dan Mortimer, the NRL premiership winner spinning out of attempted tackles and sliding across field before throwing a Hail Mary to his winger.
Griffin then popped up with a smart scurry from dummy-half to seal victory for CYMS.
Griffin, who has been named in the Australian police side after impressing for the Affiliated States against Queensland at the start of June, said the side only won due to their belief.
"It was absolutely [tough]," he said.
"They went toe to toe with us, every set was just a grind and we only just got on top there at the end. Credit to us for not going away but also credit to them for not going away either.
"It was really good footy.
"The [half-time] message was 'what's next?' We have to believe in our fitness we did in the preseason and that eventually we would get over the top of these blokes.
"We had faith we would keep turning them away and keep doing a job on them. Full credit to them for just sticking in there."
CYMS did what they have done all year early, pinning Macquarie down in their half and forcing them to defend set after set.
They crossed twice thanks to wide runs by Jesse Buchan and Marcel Ikonofo but the Raiders made the most of their chances, also crossing twice.
The second was thanks to a wicked bounce off a kick, the ball spinning away from fullback Buchan and into the grateful arms of his opposite number Eric Fernando.
Griffin then crossed for his first immediately after half-time but the visitors, now with a gale-force wind at their back, hit back through a powerful individual run by winger Josateki Masibalavu.
CYMS looked to be running out of time and patience before Mortimer stepped up to break the valiant Raiders defence, now missing Fernando and centre Filisione Pauta to a knee and hand injury respectively.
Post-game Raiders coach Jack Kavanagh was ruing what could have been.
"I thought we had them," he said.
"There was probably a period of about six minutes where if we defend we win. It's a pretty disappointing way to lose when you think you've won the game. It hurt a lot.
"In the first half the wind was going against us and it felt like you were running uphill.
"That's a bad way to come out of your half. We knew come the second half it was obviously going to turn so we just had to get through that hard part.
"To come in at 12-all at half-time it was pretty good. Obviously losing your star centre and fullback hurts a lot as well in attack."
ORANGE CYMS 28 (Ryan Griffin 2, Jesse Buchan, Marcel Ikonofo, Liam Wilson tries; Pat Williams 4 goals) defeated DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 18 (Ashley Widders, Eric Fernando, Josateki Masibalavu tries; Jason Boney 3 goals)
