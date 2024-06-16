Central Western Dailysport
Sport wasn't safe for Em and Dael growing up, then they found the Tigers

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 17 2024 - 8:45am, first published 3:30am
Dael Bingham-Page and Emily Bingham-Page had to keep a part of themselves a secret growing up, especially when playing sport.

DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

