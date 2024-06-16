Sport wasn't safe for Em and Dael growing up, then they found the Tigers

Dael Bingham-Page and Emily Bingham-Page had to keep a part of themselves a secret growing up, especially when playing sport.
The couple play for Orange Tigers in the AFL Central West women's competition and were at Tiger Park with son Lachlan on Saturday as the first competition-wide pride round was held.
Hosting Bathurst Bushrangers, the Tigers women lost 34-9, the tier one men lost 125-14 and tier two won 34-26.
Tigers hosted a one-off pride match in 2023 but the entire competition has now come on board.
Emily, who hails from Lincolnshire, said sport hadn't always been a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
"It shows a lot of diversity and inclusion - it's safe for us to step out onto the field, it's safe for us to play in sports now," she said.
"Generations ago we couldn't have even been able to register to play sport.
"I always felt like I had to keep it hidden. Twenty years ago there was still a lot of homophobia and stereotyping whereas now there seems to be a lot less."
Tigers players gathered in support of the Orange Rainbow Festival, which survived an attempt at cancellation by some councillors in March 2024.
Bingham-Page said it was heartening to see so many people take a stand but pointed to some of the rhetoric used during the debate as proof events like pride round were crucial to combating bigotry.
"It showed us there was still work to be done to make the next generation feel safe as well, especially for trans people," she said.
"That was a big thing to come out of the council meeting, there was a lot of transphobia. But off the back of that it's strengthened our community.
"There are a lot more allies who have come forward who you wouldn't necessarily think are big allies."
Dael said the round further strengthened the feeling of acceptance she had always found at the Tigers.
"It's just a round where everyone can get together, it doesn't matter your background, where you're from, who you love," she said.
"It's a round for everyone really and it's nice to know that it's completely safe for us to play together and bring Lachie down and know there is going to be no judgement or anything like that for him. It's for everyone.
"I didn't come out until I was an adult so I certainly kept it hidden for a long time until one day I thought 'why', there's no point.
"From the first time I played with them [I felt accepted]. I'd never played or watched AFL. I played soccer. Anyway I came along and never looked back."
