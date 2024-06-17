Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Our History

Awful discovery of 'charred remains' in cellar leaves community shocked

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 17 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was around 4am when the Carmody couple woke up to their pub engulfed by flames in a set of early hours they never knew would be their last.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.