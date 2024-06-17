Awful discovery of 'charred remains' in cellar leaves community shocked

It was around 4am when the Carmody couple woke up to their pub engulfed by flames in a set of early hours they never knew would be their last.
Parents of nine children, John and Mary Carmody moved to Orange from Trundle in 1913, owning a string of pubs in the Central West.
A wheat farmer before trying his hand in the hotel keeping business, Mr Carmody and his family moved to Cargo in 1919, buying the small town's Post Office Hotel.
But it was only run by the Carmody's for roughly nine months after a severe fire tore through the old wooden structure, killing the couple on February 21, 1920.
"When the fire died down, a further search was made, but the smouldering ashes were like a furnace, and nothing could be done until they had cooled," Orange newspaper, the Leader reported.
"It was then that the awful discovery was made, their charred remains being discovered in the cellar.
" ... they had perished in the flames."
Before burning to the ground, newspaper reports say Mr Carmody was woken from his sleep to the sound of "crackling flames".
Leaving the bedroom to find out more, those staying at the hotel for the evening were joined by his young children in a common area, all awake and in a state of confusion and panic.
Reports say Mr Carmody carried some of the children "out to a place of safety" before rushing back into the fire to collect his wife, who was allegedly unwell at the time.
"And that was the last seen of either of them alive," the Leader published.
"Willing hands were soon at the scene of the [inferno], but nothing could be done, as a strong wind was blowing at the time and it was only a matter of minutes when the roof caved in and the destruction was complete.
"The scene around the blazing building was most pitiable, one of Mr and Mrs Carmody's children rushing about the precincts calling for his parents."
... it was only a matter of minutes when the roof caved in and the destruction was complete.- Published in the Leader newspaper for Orange on Monday, February 23, 1920
While their children escaped the blaze, their parents were not so fortunate, found in the cellar at the base of the pub.
A report by the Barrier Miner presumed the hosts' bodies ended up where they did when the floor of the billiard-room collapsed.
The Leader drew on a couple of different theories - one rooted in smoke inhalation, the other surrounding a last ditch attempt to collect money.
"The general hypothesis is that Mr Carmody rushed back to save his wife when both were overcome by smoke, and either went down the cellar for safety, or else were standing at the cellar door when it collapsed," the journalist wrote.
"The cash box was found close by, but the notes and cheques in it were burned and almost valueless.
"Another theory is that one or both went in quest of the cash box, after seeing that the children were safe, and had no time to get out."
When an initial search was made to find the Carmody pair, the two could not be found.
It was presumed the couple "had perished in the flames" prior to this being confirmed when the smoulder and heat had died down.
"A telephone message told that the worst fears of their friends had been realised, and the charred remains of the unfortunate victims were discovered in the cellar underneath the bar parlour," the Leader wrote.
The 1920 article titled Burned to Death: Tragic Occurrence at Cargo went on to talk about how the old site "only needed a match and a fair wind to complete its destruction at any time".
... the charred remains of the unfortunate victims were discovered in the cellar ...- Published in the Leader newspaper for Orange on Monday, February 23, 1920
Established in August of 1869 by David Louisson Bayliss, the pub traded as the Post Office Hotel until its name was changed to the Miners' Arms in 1871.
Closing down in 1879, it was later re-opened under its original name in 1881 after American man James Powers bought the pub.
It was said to trade fairly well for the next 40 years until it caught alight under the Carmody's reign, never to reopen thereafter.
The fire came after Cargo's Royal pub was also reduced to ashes in 1910, where the old Post Office Hotel's demise would leave the Commercial Hotel as the last pub standing in town.
Now known as the Cargo Inn, it sits along Belmore Street today.
